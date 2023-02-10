The family of a missing person is requesting help from the public and the Council Bluffs Police Department.

Nicholas James Erisman, 33, was last seen around noon on Thursday, Feb. 9. He was wearing a red, white and black ice fishing jacket, as well as a red and white helmet, brown overalls and boots. He left his residence riding his red ATV and was believed to be heading to the area of Lake Manawa.

Anyone who saw him after noon on Thursday or who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4761 or Pottawattamie County Dispatch at 712-328-5737.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, scanner reports indicated that police were called for a recovery at Lake Manawa's south shore, though it was unclear at the time if the incidents were related.