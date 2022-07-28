 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Farmers market vouchers still available for qualifying seniors

  • 0
050722-cbn-news-farmers-market-p5

Tim Davis, center, holds his dog, Tina, while shopping with Kelly Hall, at right, during the first installment of the 2022 Farmers Market Council Bluffs season on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The market, located on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through the season, and features several area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2022 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. Today is also the first day of the farmers market outside the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., and it runs from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

There are still farmers market vouchers available for senior citizens who qualify, according to Connections Area Agency on Aging.

The vouchers can be used to purchase $30 worth of fresh, locally grown produce at area farmers markets.

To quality, seniors must be at least 60 years old and have annual income of less than $25,142 for single adults or less than $33,874 for married couples, according to a press release from Connections.

To request an application, seniors can call 800-432-9209 x8888 and leave a message with their name and phone number. All calls will be returned within five business days in the order received. Applications will then be mailed out every Thursday with an addressed return envelope. Once completed applications are received, vouchers will be mailed out to applicants. Applicants will not receive vouchers until all information is provided.

People are also reading…

Those interested should leave only one message per person or couple. Multiple calls will only delay the application process.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LCHS Class of 2010 hosts reunion

LCHS Class of 2010 hosts reunion

The Lewis Central High School Class of 2010 hosted their reunion at The Gathering Room on July 23, 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reu…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts, spawn aliens theory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert