Farmers market vouchers still available for qualifying seniors

There are still farmers market vouchers available for senior citizens who qualify, according to Connections Area Agency on Aging.

The vouchers can be used to purchase $30 worth of fresh, locally grown produce at area farmers markets.

To quality, seniors must be at least 60 years old and have annual income of less than $25,142 for single adults or less than $33,874 for married couples, according to a press release from Connections.

To request an application, seniors can call 800-432-9209 x8888 and leave a message with their name and phone number. All calls will be returned within five business days in the order received. Applications will then be mailed out every Thursday with an addressed return envelope. Once completed applications are received, vouchers will be mailed out to applicants. Applicants will not receive vouchers until all information is provided.

Those interested should leave only one message per person or couple. Multiple calls will only delay the application process.