FDA warns people about particular at-home COVID test

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to use the E25Bio COVID-19 Direct Antigen Rapid Test.

The test has not been authorized, cleared or approved by the FDA for distribution or use in the United States, and it may include false labeling saying that the test is authorized by the FDA, a press release from the FDA stated. The E25Bio COVID-19 DART may also be sold under the trade name E25Bio SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit.

The FDA said it is concerned about the risk of false results when using this test, because E25Bio has not provided the FDA with adequate data demonstrating that the test’s performance is accurate. In addition the FDA is aware that the E25Bio COVID-19 DART was sold directly to consumers and may have been accompanied by labeling with instructions for collecting a sample from deep inside the nose, reaching the back of the throat or from just beyond the mouth, which could result in serious injury when this is not done by trained professionals.

The FDA has not received reports of injuries, adverse health consequences or death associated with the use of the E25Bio COVID-19 DART.

Risks of false results or injury include the following:

A false-negative antigen test result means that the test does not detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but the person is actually infected. A false-negative result may lead to delayed diagnosis or inappropriate treatment of COVID-19, which may cause people harm, including serious illness and death. False-negative results can also lead to further spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including when people are housed together in health care, long-term care and other facilities based on these false test results. When false negative test results are received, actions to limit exposure to an infected person might not be taken, such as isolating people, limiting contact with family and friends or limiting access to places of employment.

A false-positive antigen test result means that the test says the person has SARS-CoV-2 virus present but they are actually not infected. A false-positive result may lead to a delay in both the correct diagnosis and appropriate treatment for the actual cause of a person’s illness, which could be another life-threatening disease that is not COVID-19. False-positive results could also lead to further spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus when presumed positive people are housed together.

Risk of injury when self-collecting nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal samples. Only trained health care providers should collect nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab samples. People who were instructed to collect their own nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab samples are at risk of serious injury, including injury to the tonsils/throat from use of the swab, potentially inducing vomiting or pieces of the swab breaking off, as they may be more fragile and are not designed for throat swabbing, nasopharyngeal swabbing or self-collection.

The FDA regularly monitors the marketing of unauthorized, unapproved or uncleared tests, including reports of problems with test performance or results. The FDA is providing this information to help inform test users, caregivers, health care personnel and the public and to reduce the risk of false test results that could lead to serious illness and death. The FDA will continue to keep the public informed of significant new information.

If you think you had a problem with a SARS-CoV-2 test, the FDA encourages you to report the problem through the MedWatch Voluntary reporting form at https://bit.ly/3uCJ60x.

Health care personnel employed by facilities that are subject to the FDA’s user facility reporting requirements should follow the reporting procedures established by their facilities.

If you have questions about this safety communication, email the Division of Industry and Consumer Education at DICE@FDA.HHS.GOV or call 800-638-2041 or 301-796-7100.

