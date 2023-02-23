Midlands Humane Society is grateful for its “army” of volunteers that help care for the shelter animals on a daily basis. While many volunteers help with dog walking or cat care, a few volunteers help in a more specialized capacity. One such volunteer is veterinarian Dr. Corey Miciunas.

Miciunas graduated from Iowa State University’s veterinary school in 2022. He also participated in the “2+2 program” offered through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine.

Miciunas first obtained a bachelor’s degree in Community and Regional Planning from Iowa State in 2008. He served multiple Iowa communities doing hazard mitigation writing for a few years before becoming the first full-time grant writer for the Omaha Police Department. During that time, Miciunas volunteered at Nebraska Humane Society in the animal medical department. It was there he developed a passion for veterinary medicine and decided to go back to school to become a veterinarian.

After another eight years of advanced education, he achieved his goal and is now working in emergency medicine in the Omaha metro area. Miciunas now volunteers with Midlands Humane Society as additional veterinary support. His assistance has proved invaluable, especially with his interest and experience working with exotic pets.

In other shelter news, Midlands and Leadership Council Bluffs are teaming up to host Discs for Dogs, a disc golf fundraiser tournament to benefit the shelter, at Iowa Western Community College on May 6. The tournament begins at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Treasure Cove disc golf course on campus. The fun and fundraising will continue the next weekend as Midlands’ annual gala will take place at the Mid-America Center on May 12. Registration and other information for both events can be found on the Midlands website.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found at @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.