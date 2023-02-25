Julieanna Thomas is an active Eagle.

Thomas, who goes by Jules, is a 15-year-old girl living in Council Bluffs. She was born in Michigan, but moved to the area when she was 7. While living in Oakland, Thomas was a student in the Riverside Community School District. She’s been in Council Bluffs since the seventh grade, and she is currently a sophomore at Heartland Christian School.

Nearly halfway through her high school experience, Thomas said she’s been having a blast as a part of the Eagle family.

“It’s been quite fun,” she said. “I like learning new things, new challenges. I’ve met a lot of people and made new friends.”

Thomas is active outside the classroom, playing volleyball and wrestling. She finished her volleyball season a couple months ago and she just recently wrapped up a monumental wrestling season, qualifying for the state tournament in the 145-pound class. She said wrestling, itself, is a difficult sport; but the tireless work put into it was worth the result. Thomas said she was proud to make history for herself, Heartland Christian and the sport, and she is more than ready to start preparing for the next season.

When she has free time Thomas said she is fond of sewing, especially clothes. One of her most recent projects is putting together her prom dress for when the occasion arises.

Thomas has plenty of time left in high school, but she is already thinking about the future. She said she wants to pursue a degree and career in biomedical science. She said that path would allow her to work in fields contributing to science and health care without having to go to medical school. She said it would be fascinating to be a part of the ever-evolving and improving technology and discovery.