The legacy of Patti Ehlers lives on through an annual poker run she founded to help raise money for the needs of area breast cancer patients.

The fifth annual Patti’s Riders 4 Thrivers Poker Run will be held Saturday, June 10. The run begins and ends at the Fourth Street Bar and Grill, 716 S. Fourth St., in Council Bluffs. The cost is $20 per person. Registration is from 8 to 1 a.m. and includes a meal and entertainment.

The run starts at 10:30 a.m. The all-Iowa route will be announced the day of the run. This year’s proceeds will benefit Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center in Council Bluffs.

An avid motorcyclist, Ehlers passed away in 2020 as the result of injuries sustained when her Harley Davidson was hit by a pickup making an illegal left turn in front of her. She was on her way home from participating in a benefit ride for veterans.

Since that time, friends and family have carried on what Ehlers started by hosting the poker run each June.

Lisa Axtell is part of that group. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and her best friend, Patti, wasn’t sure how to help her.

“She called her mom, Sharon, and came up with the idea of doing a poker run to raise money for breast cancer,” Axtell said. “We think it’s important to carry on Patti’s legacy — we all miss her dearly.”

The June 10 run also includes a silent auction and live music performance. This year’s guest artist is Wrecked Jenny.