It’s time to vote for the best of the best in the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards.

Out of 1,600 attractions, retail businesses, hotels and restaurants nominated, the five with the most nominations in each county now move on to the final voting phase. If there was a tie, there may be more than five in a category.

The OMA Tourism Awards honor businesses and attractions in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie counties that are most likely to inspire travelers to visit the metro area.

Pottawattamie CountyTop Attractions: Dreamland Theater, Hitchcock Nature Center, Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, Mt. Crescent Ski Area, Prairie Crossing Vineyard & Winery

Top Hotels: Ameristar Casino Hotel, BridgePointe Inn & Suites, Country Inn & Suites, Hampton Inn at Ameristar, Hilton Garden Inn Council Bluffs, Microtel Inn & Suites

Top Restaurants: 712 eat + drink, Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails, Garcia’s Family Mexican Restaurant, Mercy Thai Restaurant, The Back Forty Bar & Grill

Top Retail Outlets: Sherbondy’s Garden Center, Sugar Makery Bittersweet Dessert Bar, The Occasional Collective, The Olive Branch, The Unique Boutique Iowa

Douglas County

Top Attractions: Boys Town, Gene Leahy Mall at The Riverfront, Hot Shops Art Center, Junkstock, The Durham Museum

Top Hotels: Hilton Omaha, Hotel Deco, Hotel Indigo, Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel, Omaha Marriott Regency

Top Restaurants: Block 16, Dante, Monarch Prime, Nosh Restaurant & Wine Lounge, Upstream Brewing Co.

Top Retail Outlets: beyourself, Borsheims, Mangelsen’s, Nouvelle Eve, The Next Chapter

Sarpy County

Top Attractions: Bellevue Berry Farm & Pumpkin Ranch, Infinite Loop VR, Sarpy County Museum, Schramm Park Aquarium, Werner Park

Top Hotels: Candlewood Suites Bellevue, Courtyard by Marriott Bellevue, Fairfield Inn & Suites Papillion, Hampton Inn La Vista, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Gretna

Top Restaurants: Beyond Golf, Billy’s Gretna Café, Café Diem, El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant Gretna, Luigi’s Italian Restaurant

Top Retail Outlets: Kajoma’s Boutique, Robin’s Nest Springfield, Shadow Lake Towne Center, Storm Front Team Store, The Candle House