Children’s Square USA will hold a Walk for Mental Health on Saturday, July 22 at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs.

“Our goals for the event are to raise awareness about the need for mental/physical/emotional health, reduce the stigma of mental illness, provide mental health resources to those who may need them and have some fun,” said Phil Taylor, chief administrative officer at Children’s Square.

Activities will begin with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Meanwhile, there will also be face painting, Council Bluffs Fire Department trucks, officers from the Council Bluffs Police Department, therapy pets, yoga, mental health resources and booths.

A welcome and event kick-off will be held at 8:15 a.m., and participants can walk between 8:30 and 10 a.m. — either a half-mile or a mile.

Raffle drawings and a closing will be held at 10 a.m.

Walkers can register at childrenssquare.org/walk/. The registration fee is $30 per walker. Event T-shirts have run out, but anyone who registers will receive a swag bag, raffle tickets, access to mental health resources and some healthy exercise.

However, everyone is encouraged to attend, regardless of ability to pay.

Tuesday, July 18

• Cool off with the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at 25th Avenue and Pavich Drive from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Check out the Treynor Farmers Market from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Treynor Community Center, 11 W. Main St. Tuesday is kid's night with a fire hydrant party, watermelon feed, hair tinsel by Sunshine Locks and live music by Jeff Conrad.

• Adult Board Game Night is happening from 6 to 8:45 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. This group meets the first and third Tuesday of each month and is free to attend. Bring your favorite class board or card game, or stop in to join one.

• The Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., is hosting an All Iowa Reads book discussion from 7 to 8 p.m. Readers will discuss "How High We Go In the Dark" by Sequoia Nagamatsu.

• Take a hike in the Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, at 7 p.m. for the third installment of the Hitch Hike series. The program includes stunning views of the Missouri River valley and beautiful prairie and savanna on the Fox Run Ridge. Free with $5 per vehicle park entry or a park membership. Weather permitting. Meet at the Loess Hills Lodge. Well-behaved dogs on leash will be permitted.

Wednesday, July 19

• Shop the Avoca Main Street Farmers Market from 5 to 7 p.m. on the 200 block of Elm Street. Entertainment and family activities are featured from the Avoca Public Library and Avoca Main Street.

• Listen to music from the Great American Songbook, 100 Pearl St., from 7 to 8 p.m. as the Michael Lyon Group performs for Music in the Park.

• Bring your Nintendo Switch to the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., for an Animal Crossing party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Participants must be ages 18 and up and must own their own game and console. Space is limited; contact the reference desk for registration.

• Maloney's hosts America's Pub Quiz from 7 to 9 p.m. at 162 W. Broadway. Trivia is general knowledge and includes a variety of categories. Prizes for the top three teams.