Financial aid available for those who need help paying utility bills

Iowans having difficulty paying their utility bills may be eligible for help from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights, helps qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs for the winter heating season. Assistance is based on household income, household size, type of fuel and type of housing.

Applications are now being accepted from households that include someone 60 years old or older, someone who is disabled or where disconnection is imminent, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Human Rights. For all others, the application period runs from Nov. 1, 2020 through April 30, 2021. Anyone facing disconnection at any time should contact their local community action agency for assistance.

“We know Iowa families are facing many challenges to cope with the COVID-19 virus,” the press release stated. “Some have lost jobs or had their hours of employment reduced. These circumstances and others could lead to difficulty in paying your utility bill.