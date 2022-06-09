Finkenauer offers little glimpse into her future

CEDAR RAPIDS — Abby Finkenauer did not shed any light on her future, political or otherwise, after her defeat in Tuesday’s U.S. Senate Democratic primary.

When addressing her supporters who gathered to watch the election results Tuesday night, the former congresswoman and state lawmaker from Cedar Rapids did not speak to her future other than to say, “I have given as much as I have to this state, to this country, and I asked you to do the same.”

Finkenauer asked her supporters to step up and get up when knocked down.

“That is who we are as Iowans. That is who we are as Americans,” Finkenauer said. “So we need to say we’re going to do everything we can as Iowa Democrats in 2022 because our state and our country and our democracy depends on it.”

Politics has been Finkenauer’s life since her teen years as a page in Congress and the Iowa Legislature. She was a volunteer coordinator for then-Sen. Joe Biden’s 2008 Iowa caucus campaign and received his endorsement during her congressional race.

After serving one term in the U.S. House, Finkenauer lost her bid for re-election in 2020 to Republican Ashley Hinson.

However, her time in public office — two terms in the Iowa House and two years in the U.S. House — “have been the honor of my life,” she said Tuesday night.

When she ran for Congress, Finkenauer said the campaign was personal because she was speaking for people who had been forgotten. The Senate primary was an “incredible honor” because of the Iowans she met.

“Some of the most memorable experiences and truly why we all right here tonight must commit to do whatever we can to replace (Gov.) Kim Reynolds, to keep (U.S. Rep.) Cindy Axne, to take back the state House and state Senate, and to beat Chuck Grassley,” Finkenauer said. “We must all commit to doing everything we can for every single person on that ballot.”