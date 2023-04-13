The fire that started along the Missouri River just north of I-680 on Tuesday, April 11 continued to burn into this morning, according to a public notice from the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management & Homeland Security.

Crews spent the day Wednesday securing containment of the fire before allowing it to burn overnight, officials said.

The amount of heavy tree debris left by the 2019 floods along with other vegetation pose more of a risk being extinguished and creating numerous rekindles.

A wildland fire crew was onsite to monitor the fire and to maintain containment and burn out the available fuels.

Officials are advising there is no immediate threat to persons or property in the area near or adjacent to the fire.

The entire area is in another Red Flag Warning and Pottawattamie County remains in a burn ban until further notice.