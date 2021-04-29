Fire department: Apartment complex fire caused by smoking materials

The Council Bluffs Fire Department believes a fire that displaced residents and caused severe damage to Copper Creek Apartments to be the improper disposal of smoking materials.

No one was injured in the fire at the Council Bluffs apartment complex on Monday.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:42 p.m., with a total of 20 firefighters battling the blaze that took about an hour to bring under control, according to Assistant Fire Chief Derrick Williams.

The department released the cause of the fire on Wednesday.

At the apartments, crews arrived to find heavy fire extending up the exterior balconies and into the attic, the fire department said.

On scene, firefighters stopped spraying water on the apartments shortly before 5 p.m. after the fire left major damage to the first two wings of the complex. Boom trucks were put to use shooting water on the upper floors of the two wings, which seemed to sustain the most damage.

A firefighter was transported with heat exhaustion but returned to the scene while crews were still on the job.

Of the 24 units in the building, 12 were damaged, Williams said.

-- Reporter Tim Johnson contributed to this report.

