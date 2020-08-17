Fire marshal: Sunday blaze started by juvenile lighting fireworks in closed garage; family cat dies

A Sunday blaze resulting in the destruction of a home, superficial wounds and the death of a family cat was started by a juvenile boy lighting off fireworks inside of a closed garage, according to Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford.

At about 6 p.m., the Council Bluffs Fire Department responded to a home located in the 100 block of Black Hawk Street in reference to a structure fire. Upon arrival, Ford said the garage was fully ablaze and that the conflagration had extended through a door into the home’s kitchen.

Ford said the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes. The home, though, is being classified as a total loss — uninhabitable as a result of the flames and additional heat and smoke damage.

“There was a juvenile male that was in that garage and he was lighting fireworks, and ended up igniting an area around some gas cans in the garage,” Ford said. “He was able to get out, but he did suffer a few minor burns.

“But he was able to get out, and the rest of the family was able to get out.”

This year, the fire marshal said that department personnel have been responding to an average of eight fires — car and structure — per month.