Firefighters to hold Fill the Boot fundraiser for MDA this weekend

The Council Bluffs Fire Department will once again hold its annual Fill the Boot fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association this weekend.

The event, cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Manawa Centre Drive, according to Firefighter John Sauser. Firefighters carrying boots will be in that area asking motorists to drop in their donations for MDA.

Fill the Boot is normally held over Labor Day weekend, but circumstances caused it to be postponed, Sauser said. There was road work going on at the former railroad crossing on 32nd Avenue.

“Other fire departments around the country do it throughout the year,” he said.

The pandemic has wiped out many fundraisers and devastated the MDA, Sauser said.

“From 2019 to 2020, MDA had a 90% decrease in fundraisers, and obviously the International Association of Fire Fighters has been partners with MDA for 68 years now.”