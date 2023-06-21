Independence Day is right around the corner, and Council Bluffs retailers have been setting up tents all across the city in anticipation of a booming summer.

Follow the law

This year, the City of Council Bluffs will allow the use of fireworks from noon to 11 p.m. starting Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4.

Discharging fireworks is otherwise prohibited in the city, including firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, Roman candles and other fireworks of similar construction. The restrictions don’t apply to novelty fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, and caps.

City ordinance restricts fireworks to those at least 18 years old.

Additional legal requirements to keep in mind include:

Fireworks may only be discharged on your property or that of a consenting property owner.

Fireworks may not be discharged in areas zoned C-3 or C-4 commercial districts.

Fireworks may not be discharged within 50 feet of another person or within 50 feet of a structure.

If Pottawattamie County has issued a burn ban, the use of fireworks are strictly prohibited. Any person in violation of the ordinance shall be charged accordingly and assessed a fine not less than $250.

Go shopping

If you’re looking to celebrate Independence Day with a bang, fireworks can be purchased from licensed vendors at the following locations:

Council Bluffs

Bellino Fireworks, 901 Veterans Highway; 1702 N. 16th St.; 1851 Madison Ave.; 310 McKenzie Ave.

I Know a Guy Fireworks, 2701 23rd Ave.

Iowa Fireworks Company, 25 S. 28th St.

Ka-Boomer’s, 1800 N. 16th St.

River City Fireworks, 2800 W. Broadway; 1115 Veterans Memorial Highway.

Pilot Travel Center, 2647 S. 24th St.

TNT Fireworks, 3221 Manawa Centre Drive (opens Friday); 2711 S. 24th St. (opens Saturday).

Twisted Thunder Fireworks, 1 Arena Way

Wild Willy’s Fireworks, 2659 W. Broadway; 4101 S. Ninth St.; 2323 W Broadway; 1745 Madison Ave.; 1839 Madison Ave.; 1201 Veterans Memorial Highway; 2803 E Kanesville Blvd.

Crescent

Boom Barn Fireworks, 15332 Old Mormon Bridge Rd.

Going Apes Fireworks, 611 Old Lincoln Hwy

Stay safe

Remember that fireworks can cause serious burns and eye injuries.

Never light fireworks in your hand or near your face and always wear protective eyewear.

Make sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.

Read labels and instructions before using fireworks.

Ignite fireworks on a smooth, flat surface, away from the house and flammable materials.

Keep a bucket of water handy in case of a malfunction or fire.

Always point fireworks toward the sky -- never at someone.

Never relight a dud.

After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.