Trent Cozad has fond memories of watching fireworks displays at Lake Manawa when he was a boy, and now, as president of Lake Manawa Fireworks, he helps create similar memories for children and adults alike.

Lake Manawa Fireworks is a nonprofit organization the sole responsibility of which is to put on an annual Fourth of July fireworks display at the eponymous lake. The nonprofit, which was formed only last year, is the latest in a long line of groups that have undertaken the July 4 fireworks show at the lake.

“We think this has been going on for sure back to the ‘70s and maybe back even to the ‘60s,” Cozad said. “I was born in 1960 and I grew up in Lake Manawa. I remember our parents taking us to the (fireworks) show when I was a kid. I don't remember what year that was, but it is an incredibly long standing tradition.”

The tradition continues on Tuesday, July 4, with a $25,000 fireworks show created by J&M Displays.

“They do a great job,” Cozad said. “If there’s a big fireworks show going on, they’re probably the company behind it, actually lighting the fireworks and setting up the show. They really elevated the (Lake Manawa) show.”

Prior to the formation of Lake Manawa Fireworks, its seven member committee was part of the Friends of Lake Manawa nonprofit. They only split off to form a new group because the FOLM’s mission encapsulates the entirety of Lake Manawa State Park, while Lake Manawa Fireworks has just one priority.

At one point in its history, the Lake Manawa fireworks display was organized by the Council Bluffs Country Club, and earlier still by the city’s Jaycees club.

As a nonprofit, Lake Manawa Fireworks raises funds for its annual Independence Day display through individual donations and corporate sponsorships.

“We found that bigger companies were more apt to donate money, because they’ll donate more to nonprofits,” Cozad said. “In six or seven years, we’ve grown the show 250%. J&M tells us that it’s one of the biggest shows in the area right now.”

This year’s July 4 show will clock in at around 20 minutes, Cozad said. The music will be simulcast on “The Keg,” 101.9 FM, beginning at 9:59 p.m.

“I don’t know, there’s some history to that,” Cozad said. “It’s not supposed to start at (10 p.m.), I don’t know why. Supposedly it’s supposed to start at 9:59. I think it might be noise ordinances, I don’t know the history, but we’ve just always kinda gone with that.”

Council Bluffs Police and Fire departments will be on hand if needed, as will the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office, and the county's Emergency Management Agency. Representatives from each organization — including the Iowa Departments of Natural Resources and Transportation — meet at least twice before the July 4 to coordinate their agencies and make sure everybody is on the same page.

The safety of attendees is of utmost importance to Cozad and local and state officials, Cozad said. He praised the different agencies for their assistance in helping put on the yearly event.

For more information, or to donate to Lake Manawa Fireworks, visit facebook.com/lakemanawafireworks.

On Saturday, July 1, the nonprofit Free Speech America will hold its own Independence Day celebration, “We Love America,” at Westfair. Activities will begin at 6 p.m., with live music, food trucks, and activities for the kids. A fireworks show will begin at sundown.

For more information about Free Speech America, visit facebook.com/freespeechamerica1789.

■ ■ ■

Tuesday, June 27

• Cool off with the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at Bell Air Drive and Renner Drive from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Check out the Treynor Farmers Market from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Treynor Community Center, 11 W. Main St.

Wednesday, June 28

• Sheila Craig will present on the history of aprons and display her extensive collection in "Remembering Grandma's Aprons" from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. See several examples of the fabrics, trims and styles, and discover the many uses of aprons, which have been around since Biblical times. The event is free and open to the public.

• Visit the Avoca Main Street farmers market from 5 to 7 p.m. in the North 200 Block of Elm Street. Local produce vendors, bakers, crafters, artisans and food trucks will be on site. Entertainment and family activities will be provided by the Avoca Public Library and Avoca Main Street. Join Golden Hills RC&D Local Foods Coordinator Jamie Fowler to learn all about turning your kitchen scraps into the valuable soil amendment vermicompost.

• This week's Music in the Park features The Brits from 7 to 8 p.m. in Bayliss Park. Bring your lawn chairs, coolers and dancing shoes for this free event.

• Visit Maloney's on the 100 Block for live trivia from 7 to 9 p.m. Trivia is general knowledge and includes a variety of categories. Prizes are awarded to the top three teams.

Thursday, June 29

• Join the Council Bluffs Community Walking Club for a stroll along the First Avenue Trail, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Cochran Park.

• Give blood at the Council Bluffs Public Library between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule your appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter "CBLibrary."

• Cool off with the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at River's Edge Park from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Swing by the Council Bluffs farmers market from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Bayliss Park. The market also features wellness activities and live entertainment.

• The Taco Ride takes place every Thursday starting at 5 p.m. on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail. The scenic ride spans about 20 miles from Council Bluffs to Mineola and back.

• Freelance writer and creative novelist Kris Sinclair will host a writer's workshop with tips on getting started and improving your writing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library. Space is limited and registration is required.