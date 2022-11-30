First Avenue corridor project wins Omaha by Design award

The City of Council Bluffs was presented with the Omaha by Design Laurels Award for Access & Mobility for its First Avenue Trail project, according to a press release from the city.

The Access & Mobility Award recognizes an individual, group, organization or business that has worked to enhance the way people move around the city and how its neighborhoods connect to one another.

The multi-use trail will connect downtown Omaha to downtown Council Bluffs.

“We are grateful to have received a Laurels Award and appreciate the recognition of how First Ave. contributes to the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in the press release. “Our vision is a connected metro area with transit that seamlessly provides residents access between their homes, jobs, education, health care and entertainment.”

First Avenue is a former rail corridor, vacated in 2013, located one block south of West Broadway. In July 2015, the city adopted the West Broadway Corridor Plan, which proposed transforming the former rail line into a multi-modal corridor featuring trails, transit and redevelopment. Approximately 60% of Council Bluffs residents live within one mile of this corridor.

First Avenue runs from 16th Street to 35th Street and, when complete, will present a unique trail-user experience conducive to walking, biking and micro-mobility options. Trail amenities will include lighting, landscaping, public spaces and trail plazas, making the corridor a linear park, not just a trail.

Trail plazas are designed with an industrial palette inspired by the former rail line featuring shaded seating, open green spaces and bicycle parking. The corridor was designed with the trail offset to the south, preserving a corridor for future transit, such as a streetcar.

Construction of the First Avenue multi-use trail is nearing completion, with a grand opening planned for the spring.

First Avenue concepts also contain future redevelopment introducing various innovative and diverse opportunities for housing options, commercial prospects, and transit, according to the press release.

The City of Council Bluffs and the Iowa West Foundation have committed over $7 million to this project. Soon, Firsts Avenue will be part of the Great American Rail Trail that spans more than 3,700 miles from Washington, D.C., to Washington state.

The City of Council Bluffs has a podcast dedicated to First Avenue called “On First,” hosted by Chief of Staff Brandon Garrett and Communications Officer Ashley Kruse. Each episode features an interview with a different expert. The most recent episode features soundbites from the Nov. 10 Laurels Award ceremony, including Garrett’s acceptance speech. “On First” is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and onfirstcb.com.

The Laurels Awards aim to recognize the people and projects that shape the metro in inspiring ways. For more information about the Laurels Awards, visit omahabydesign.org/2022-laurels-awards.

For more information about First Avenue, visit councilbluffs-ia.gov/2347/FIRST-AVE.