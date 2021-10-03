First band rehearsal since before pandemic leaves director feeling lonely

What if you held a band practice and nobody came?

That’s kind of the way Don Jacobson feels. Jacobson, director of the Iowa Western Community Band, which is mostly composed of old timers from the community, tried to have a rehearsal Tuesday, and only 11 people showed up. The band normally has about 30 members — but it hasn’t practiced since before the pandemic.

Jacobson notifies members by email about rehearsals, cancellations, program information and whatever else they need to know but wasn’t sure what to expect this time.

“I really hadn’t heard too much,” he said. “One man said he wouldn’t be back.”

Since many of the members are older, there is some hesitation because of the swell in COVID-19 cases during the past month, Jacobson said.

“The ones that were there have all been vaccinated, I’m sure,” he said.

The trumpet section was the one with the best attendance, with three present at the practice — with one caveat: After the rehearsal, trumpeter Bob Mueller, who has played in the band for almost 20 years, told Jacobson, “I’m 92 years old now, and I think it’s finally time to give it up.”

You will be missed, Bob.

But there’s plenty of room for new members. No audition is required, and there are no membership fees. The band meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays in the band room on the lower level of the Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College. For more information or to encourage the director by saying you will be there, call Jacobson at 402-619-8408.

