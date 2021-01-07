First Baptist Church pantry unloads 10,000-pound food haul

The hustle and bustle of a food delivery at First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs.

At the Sixth Street door, a group unloads pallets full of boxes, placing them on a makeshift conveyor belt assembly line over church steps, with fellow volunteers guiding the boxes to the the dolly crew. From there, the canned goods, frozen foods and other staples are distributed across a swath of rooms in the church basement.

The scene unfolded Wednesday morning, as around 14 volunteers teamed to unload more than 10,000 pounds of food brought over by Food Bank for the Heartland.

Teresa Hildreth, pantry director for the church, said the pantry has taken in more than 40,000 pounds over the last 60 days. The food’s come from the food bank, along with a number of donations. Hildreth mentioned a couple that used their COVID-19 relief/stimulus checks to buy provisions, along with a couple that donated to the pantry in lieu of buying each other Christmas gifts. Boy Scout troops have pitched in as well.

“It’s just overwhelming how generous so many people are trying to help over people through us,” Hildreth said. “And they are making a difference.”