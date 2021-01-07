First Baptist Church pantry unloads 10,000-pound food haul

The hustle and bustle of a food delivery at First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs.
At the Sixth Street door, a group unloads pallets full of boxes, placing them on a makeshift conveyor belt assembly line over church steps, with fellow volunteers guiding the boxes to the the dolly crew. From there, the canned goods, frozen foods and other staples are distributed across a swath of rooms in the church basement.
The scene unfolded Wednesday morning, as around 14 volunteers teamed to unload more than 10,000 pounds of food brought over by Food Bank for the Heartland.
Teresa Hildreth, pantry director for the church, said the pantry has taken in more than 40,000 pounds over the last 60 days. The food’s come from the food bank, along with a number of donations. Hildreth mentioned a couple that used their COVID-19 relief/stimulus checks to buy provisions, along with a couple that donated to the pantry in lieu of buying each other Christmas gifts. Boy Scout troops have pitched in as well.
“It’s just overwhelming how generous so many people are trying to help over people through us,” Hildreth said. “And they are making a difference.”
The pantry distributes food to those in need from Council Bluffs and surrounding towns in southwest Iowa. Hildreth noted to use the pantry, “we’d like people to bring a picture ID and we’d like them to keep 30 days in between using the pantry.”
“But if you need the help, we’re here for you,” she said.
Hildreth, who’s run the pantry for more than 20 years, said community usage of the pantry in 2020 was “a roller coaster, up and down.” As the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, there was an increase. Things died down somewhat around the time of the first stimulus checks, but by summer numbers started to rise again, Hildreth said.
And November was one for the record books.
“November was my busiest month ever, in all the years I’ve been doing it,” Hildreth said. “It’ll be interesting to see what 2021 brings.”
Distribution at the pantry is held from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Tuesdays at the church, 540 First Ave. For more information, go to firstbaptistcb.org or call 712-322-2569.
Trent Eledge unloaded every box that came through the door off the conveyor belt to dollies. He said he’s been volunteering at the pantry “off and on” since the start of 2020.
“I wanted to help out,” said Eledge, who was joined in the work by his stepdad Barry Frum and stepbrother Jereomy Frum.
Asked how he’ll feel this morning after more than an hour lifting boxes, Eledge was succinct.
“Sore,” he said with a chuckle.
After a stint on the assembly line, Hildreth stepped away to help direct food traffic — making sure everything got the right room. She praised those around her.
“We are so blessed to have dedicated volunteers come and help us,” she said. “We never know who will be here, because sometimes life gets in the way. But it’s amazing. They all have such loving, giving hearts.”