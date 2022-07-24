First responders thanked for their service with free lunches at Public Safety Plaza

The groundbreaking ceremony for what is now Public Safety Plaza took place five years ago, and to commemorate the anniversary Suzanne Mahoney — who, along with her husband Ron, donated $350,000 for the project — wanted to do something special for the first responders embodied by the four bronze statues.

Mahoney, who lives in the Amelia Place retirement community with her husband, and a group of volunteers set up a tent in the plaza on Friday and handed out boxed lunches to first responders who drove by.

“As a thank you to all first responders — Council Bluffs Fire Department, Council Bluffs Police Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, 911 communications and Iowa State Patrol — we wanted to give them a lunch, so Amelia Place is giving them a lunch to thank them for their service and everything that they do,” said Amelia Place Executive Director Tanya Brannan.