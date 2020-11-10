Flags, music will kick off Veterans Day

Local veterans organizations will gather for a brief ceremony at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the West Broadway Hy-Vee Food Store, 2323 W. Broadway.
A combined color guard will present the colors, and the Thomas Jefferson High School Band will play a few patriotic songs, according to Brad Powell, a member of American Legion Post No. 2.
“We just do this to kick off Veterans Day,” he said.
No speaker is planned, Powell said.
