Florida men wanted in several states apprehended after high-speed chase

Two Florida men added to the list of states where they faces charges when they tried to flee from Iowa State Patrol officers Wednesday east of Council Bluffs on Interstate 80.

The men were westbound on I-80 at 7:08 a.m. in a white Ford Explorer with Florida license plates when a patrolman tried to initiate a traffic stop at about the 35 mile marker, according to Public Information Officer Ryan DeVault. The vehicle kept going and sped up, reaching speeds of more than 120 miles per hour while the trooper continued pursuit.

After radio contact, other officers got involved and set up stop sticks at the 15 mile marker and the 8 mile marker, he said. The Explorer went over the first set and continued west on I-80. After hitting the second set of stop sticks, the driver began to lose control and struck a 2013 GMC Terrain driven by Donald Sorensen, 67, of Portsmouth near the 7 mile marker. Both vehicles ended up in the west ditch.

After stopping, the two fugitives got out of the vehicle and ran. An ISP vehicle with a canine arrived quickly, and a foot pursuit began. Officers soon apprehended the two men, Victory Ogiste, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Xavier Ajee, 28, of Plantation, Florida.

Sorensen was transported to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ogiste faces charges of eluding law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, reckless driving, speeding, following too closely and interference with official acts, DeVault said. Agee faces charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, possession of a controlled substance and interference with official acts, with other charges pending. They were taken to the Pottawattamie County Jail. The men also face two other Iowa arrest warrants and several from other states.