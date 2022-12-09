FNBO awards Impact Grants to New Visions, MICAH House

Two Council Bluffs shelters are among the 28 organizations in Nebraska and western Iowa benefiting from $525,000 in Impact Grants recently awarded by First National Bank of Omaha.

New Visions Homeless Services was awarded $15,000 to support programming that helps shelter guests secure employment and stability through case management and financial education.

MICAH House was awarded $10,000 to support programming to provide women staying at the shelter with employment services and networking opportunities, empowering them to secure rewarding and well-paying jobs with local employers.

Grants for education and workforce development will enable FNBO’s community partners to provide adult basic education, employment case management, financial literacy and workforce and vocational skill building opportunities to approximately 6,100 individuals.

A total of $830,000 in grants was awarded across Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Wyoming and Texas.

“Successful communities have strong education and workforce development at their core. FNBO helps communities tackle the most pressing education and workforce issues. We work to mobilize nonprofit partners, business communities and community stakeholders to help move education and workforce initiatives forward that fuel economic success,” Spencer Danner, Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility said in a press release. “Together, we encourage grantees to be engaged partners, challenge the status quo and work to create positive outcomes in all communities we call home.”