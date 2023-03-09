Another gloomy day is expected Thursday, as rain/snow continues through the evening.

Expect patchy fog before 7 a.m. and rain and snow this morning, becoming all rain after noon. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Below normal temperatures are forecast through the next six days, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

Today’s high will be near 37, with an evening low around 27. Rain is expected before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 9 and 10 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Evening winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Rain and snow, becoming all rain after noon. Patchy fog before 7 a.m. High near 37. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight: Rain before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 9 and 10 p.m. Low around 27. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday: A chance of snow between 7 and 9 a.m., then rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night: Rain likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. East southeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. North northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. North wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south southeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.