Forecast: 100% chance of rain

The forecast, according to the weather service: Today: Rain, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 47. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tonight: A 20% chance of rain before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Wednesday night: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Thursday: A 30% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy. Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Blustery. Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.