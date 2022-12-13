Forecast: 100% chance of rain

Rain is expected today before 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Conditions will be breezy, with an east southeast wind of 18 to 23 mph and gusts as high as 43 mph.
The high will be near 47 and chance of precipitation is 100%.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
There is a 20% chance of rain before midnight.
The forecast, according to the weather service: Today: Rain, mainly before 3 p.m. High near 47. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Tonight: A 20% chance of rain before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Wednesday night: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Thursday: A 30% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy. Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Blustery. Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.