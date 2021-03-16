 Skip to main content
Forecast: 3 inches of rain this past weekend, more this week
Forecast: 3 inches of rain this past weekend, more this week

The rainy weather will continue into Thursday after the Council Bluffs-Omaha area saw a little over 3 inches of rain from the weekend.

“The rain through tonight will be fairly light,” said Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the weather service. “By Thursday morning the rain totals could be close to an inch or maybe a little more for the week.”

Today will have patchy fog before 11 a.m. with a high of 47, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, has a chance of drizzle after 4 a.m. with a low of 35.

“The flooding concerns for Council Bluffs are fairly low for right now,” Miller said. “If we do get a couple more heavy rains then concerns will start to increase a little bit.”

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 47. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A chance of drizzle, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of drizzle and snow before 7 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., then a chance of rain after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: Rain likely before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy.

