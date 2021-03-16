Forecast: 3 inches of rain this past weekend, more this week

The rainy weather will continue into Thursday after the Council Bluffs-Omaha area saw a little over 3 inches of rain from the weekend.

“The rain through tonight will be fairly light,” said Bryon Miller, a meteorologist with the weather service. “By Thursday morning the rain totals could be close to an inch or maybe a little more for the week.”

Today will have patchy fog before 11 a.m. with a high of 47, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, has a chance of drizzle after 4 a.m. with a low of 35.

“The flooding concerns for Council Bluffs are fairly low for right now,” Miller said. “If we do get a couple more heavy rains then concerns will start to increase a little bit.”

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 47. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A chance of drizzle, mainly after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

