Forecast: 30% chance of rain throughout Wednesday

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 70, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 30% chance of showers this afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m., which will continue into the evening, mainly before 8 p.m.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, then gradually become mostly clear, with a low around 49.

A north wind of 6 to 13 mph today may die down a bit in the evening, becoming north northwest at 5 to 9 mph. Gusts as high as 18 mph are possible during the day.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 49. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

