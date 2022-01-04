Forecast: 30s again today before colder temps, possible snow

Expect temps in the 30s again today before another dip into the frigid.

The high today is around 39, according to the National Weather Service. An artic front will “bully through the area on Tuesday evening” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. The low tonight is around 7, with wind up to 29 mph.

The high on Wednesday is around 13, with an evening low of around -1. There’s a 10% chance of snow during the day Wednesday, which increases to 40% at night.

Thursday’s high is around 8, with a low around -1.

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Blustery, with a northwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday: A 10% chance of snow after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 13. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday night: A 40% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 8.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 19.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 35.

