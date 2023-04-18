Today will be sunny and breezy, with a high near 73 and wind gusts as high as 24 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a low around 59 and wind gusts as high as 36 mph. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a southeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers between 1 and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 18 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.