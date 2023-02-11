Warmer weather is here for the weekend. Today will be sunny, with a high near 50, according to the National Weather Service.

A south southwest wind persists throughout the day into the night, with gusts of 22 to 23 mph possible both today and tonight.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 47, and Monday will be sunny with a gorgeous high near 55. Rain is likely Tuesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind around 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday night: A 20% chance of rain after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Rain. Cloudy, with a high near 46.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery.

Thursday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Windy.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 36.