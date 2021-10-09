Forecast: 80s today, 70s Sunday

Weekend temps will vary, but both days are shaping up to feature great weather.

The high today is 85, with a low of 60, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday's high is 72, with a low of 55 and 30% chance of overnight rain.

Here's the full forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monday: A 30% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.