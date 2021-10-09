Forecast: 80s today, 70s Sunday

Weekend temps will vary, but both days are shaping up to feature great weather.
The high today is 85, with a low of 60, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday's high is 72, with a low of 55 and 30% chance of overnight rain.
Here's the full forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday: A 30% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62.