Forecast: 90s and sunshine

Today will be sunny, with a high near 92, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be clear, with a low around 65.

Weather through the rest of the week will be similar, with temperatures approaching 100 by the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.