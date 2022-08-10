Forecast: 90s and sunshine

Today will be sunny, with a high near 92, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be clear, with a low around 65.
Weather through the rest of the week will be similar, with temperatures approaching 100 by the weekend.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
People are also reading…
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.