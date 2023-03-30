It’s shaping up to be a beautiful day Thursday, as forecast by the National Weather Service.

There is a slight chance of showers between 9 and 10 a.m., making way for partly sunny skies and an afternoon high near 69. Conditions will be breezy, with wind gusts as high as 34 mph possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Conditions will be windy, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

There is a chance of showers tonight, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of showers between 9 and 10 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 17 to 24 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 26 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a northwest wind 24 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming west northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71. South wind around 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 11 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 18 to 24 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.