 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Forecast: A bit cooler, chance of evening snow

  • 0
011123-cbn-news-weather-p1

Artist William King’s “Interstate” installation, which stands at the southwest corner of 24th Street and Mid America Drive near Interstate 80, is silhouetted as the sun sets on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 38, according to the National Weather Service. A north wind will gust as high as 18 mph at times.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 38, according to the National Weather Service. A north wind will gust as high as 18 mph at times.

There is a 20% chance of snow before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. North northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

People are also reading…

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert