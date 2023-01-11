Forecast: A bit cooler, chance of evening snow

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 38, according to the National Weather Service. A north wind will gust as high as 18 mph at times.
There is a 20% chance of snow before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. North northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 32.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.