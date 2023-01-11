Forecast: A bit cooler, chance of evening snow

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 38, according to the National Weather Service. A north wind will gust as high as 18 mph at times.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. North wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. North northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.