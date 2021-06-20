Forecast: A cold front moving into the area

A cold front has moved into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area bringing cooler temps and chances for showers through the upcoming week.

Today, showers and thunderstorms are likely early this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Highs will climb into the lower 90s in the afternoon with sunny skies.

Chances for rain return tonight with a 20% chance after 8 p.m. The low is 60 with partly cloudy skies.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

