Forecast: A cold Saturday; slight warmup expected Sunday

121621-cbn-news-wxwild-p1

A colorful sunrise paints the sky above Boy Scout Island at Lake Manawa State Park on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

It’s going to be cold today.

While temperatures are expected to be in the 30s overnight Friday, by 9 a.m. it’s expected to be around 22, according to the National Weather Service. Temps could rise to around 25 by 2 p.m. before falling again. Wind speeds up to 21 mph are possible.

The low tonight is 14, with light winds.

Sunday will “warm” up to a high around 38, with wind up to 25 mph possible. The low Sunday is 26.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 22 by 9 a.m. North northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 14. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 38. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Lewis Central cancels Friday classes

Lewis Central cancels Friday classes

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management said Thursday that officials have confirmed one tornado touched down during Wednesday's storms. Additionally, power outage and communication issues led Lewis Central to cancel classes today. 

