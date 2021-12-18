Forecast: A cold Saturday; slight warmup expected Sunday

It’s going to be cold today.
While temperatures are expected to be in the 30s overnight Friday, by 9 a.m. it’s expected to be around 22, according to the National Weather Service. Temps could rise to around 25 by 2 p.m. before falling again. Wind speeds up to 21 mph are possible.
The low tonight is 14, with light winds.
Sunday will “warm” up to a high around 38, with wind up to 25 mph possible. The low Sunday is 26.
Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 22 by 9 a.m. North northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 14. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 38. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
People are also reading…
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 39.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.