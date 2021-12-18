Forecast: A cold Saturday; slight warmup expected Sunday

It’s going to be cold today.

While temperatures are expected to be in the 30s overnight Friday, by 9 a.m. it’s expected to be around 22, according to the National Weather Service. Temps could rise to around 25 by 2 p.m. before falling again. Wind speeds up to 21 mph are possible.

The low tonight is 14, with light winds.

Sunday will “warm” up to a high around 38, with wind up to 25 mph possible. The low Sunday is 26.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 22 by 9 a.m. North northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 14. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 38. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 39.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.