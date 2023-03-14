The next few days will see highs warmer than those of late, before a storm is expected to move in Thursday.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 46 and wind gusts as high as 26 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly clear and breezy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday will be nearly 60, with potential for overnight rain. Rain and snow are expected Thursday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday night: A 40% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Rain before 4 p.m., then rain and snow. High near 52. Windy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 25 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday night: Snow, possibly mixed with rain before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Windy, with a north northwest wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a northwest wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. North northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 35. Northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.