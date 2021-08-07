Forecast: A hot, rainy weekend

Rain is possible throughout the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a 30% chance of the showers and thunderstorms today, with that rising to a 60% chance in the evening. The high today is 91, with wind speeds of 11 to 16 mph and gusts up to 28 mph possible.

The low tonight is 70, with similar winds.

The weather service said less than a tenth of an inch of rain is likely during the day, with between a half and three quarters of an inch possible at night.

Sunday brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day, with a 20% chance in the evening.

The high Sunday is 90 with a low of 72 and light winds expected throughout.

Rain chances continue through Wednesday.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.