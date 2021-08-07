Forecast: A hot, rainy weekend

Rain is possible throughout the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a 30% chance of the showers and thunderstorms today, with that rising to a 60% chance in the evening. The high today is 91, with wind speeds of 11 to 16 mph and gusts up to 28 mph possible.
The low tonight is 70, with similar winds.
The weather service said less than a tenth of an inch of rain is likely during the day, with between a half and three quarters of an inch possible at night.
Sunday brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day, with a 20% chance in the evening.
The high Sunday is 90 with a low of 72 and light winds expected throughout.
Rain chances continue through Wednesday.
Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 6 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.