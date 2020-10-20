Forecast: A mostly cloudy week for the area

A cold and rainy week ahead for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
Today, a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. is expected with a high near 50, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 37 with some patchy frost after 5 a.m.
Showers continue Wednesday with a 30% chance after 1 p.m.
The forecast for the upcoming week:
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Tonight: Patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Patchy frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Sunday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.
