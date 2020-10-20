Forecast: A mostly cloudy week for the area

A cold and rainy week ahead for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today, a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. is expected with a high near 50, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 37 with some patchy frost after 5 a.m.

Showers continue Wednesday with a 30% chance after 1 p.m.

The forecast for the upcoming week:

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Patchy frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.