 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: A nice week ahead
0 comments
top story

Forecast: A nice week ahead

{{featured_button_text}}
wx submitted 3.jpg

A pair of rowers navigate Carter Lake.

 Courtesy Denise Teeple

It'll be sunny with a high around 66 today, with a low of 39, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Spectacular fall weather is expected for Election Day - sunny, with a high of 75 and low of 47 in the evening.

Here's a look at the upcoming forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 47.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Saturday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.

Sunday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert