Forecast: A nice week ahead

It'll be sunny with a high around 66 today, with a low of 39, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Spectacular fall weather is expected for Election Day - sunny, with a high of 75 and low of 47 in the evening.
Here's a look at the upcoming forecast:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 47.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy.
