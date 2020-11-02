Forecast: A nice week ahead

It'll be sunny with a high around 66 today, with a low of 39, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Spectacular fall weather is expected for Election Day - sunny, with a high of 75 and low of 47 in the evening.

Here's a look at the upcoming forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 47.