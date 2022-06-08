 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: A perfectly fine afternoon

060822-cbn-news-weather-p1

Artist Brower Hatcher’s “Wellspring” installation sits atop the Bayliss Park fountain as its jetting water is backlit during sunset on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

After scattered showers early this week, Wednesday is shaping up to be sunny and warm, according to the National Weather Service.

Today will be most sunny, with a high near 77. There will be a north northwest wind of 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 56.

A chance of rain returns Thursday ahead of what’s shaping up to be an ideal summer weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

