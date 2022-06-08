Forecast: A perfectly fine afternoon

After scattered showers early this week, Wednesday is shaping up to be sunny and warm, according to the National Weather Service.
Today will be most sunny, with a high near 77. There will be a north northwest wind of 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 56.
A chance of rain returns Thursday ahead of what’s shaping up to be an ideal summer weekend.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
People are also reading…
Thursday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.