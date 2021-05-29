Forecast: A potentially rainy Memorial Day weekend

Rain is possible late tonight.

And on Sunday. Sunday night and Monday, too. That’s according to the National Weather Service, which predicts a 30% chance of rain overnight.

The high today will be 67, with a low of 51. The rain is expected after 1 a.m.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Sunday, with it expected to begin after 1 p.m.

The high Sunday is 66 and low will again be 51.

Here’s the forecast from the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.