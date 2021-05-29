Forecast: A potentially rainy Memorial Day weekend

Rain is possible late tonight.
And on Sunday. Sunday night and Monday, too. That’s according to the National Weather Service, which predicts a 30% chance of rain overnight.
The high today will be 67, with a low of 51. The rain is expected after 1 a.m.
There’s a 50% chance of rain on Sunday, with it expected to begin after 1 p.m.
The high Sunday is 66 and low will again be 51.
Here’s the forecast from the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind around 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Memorial Day: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.