Forecast: A rainy day in Council Bluffs

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see rainfall through most of the day with a 90% chance of precipitation mainly after 1 p.m.

Highs will reach the upper 30s by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Rain overnight is expected to turn into mostly snow after 11 p.m. with a low of 27.

Wind gusts from the northwest will pick up in the evening gusting as high as 24 mph at times.

The local forecast for the weekend:

Today: A chance of drizzle between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain after 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 7 a.m. High near 38. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 11 p.m., then gradually ending. Low around 27. North northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. North northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.