Forecast: A rainy Thursday

A day after sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s, today likely brings more rain.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicted a 70% of chance of rain today. Rain, and maybe thunderstorms, is possible from the morning through the rest of the day. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are expected, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, the weather service said.

The rain chances dip to 20% in the evening. The high today is 73, with a low of 48 in the evening.

The high Friday is 61, with a low of 46 in the evening. The holiday weekend brings temperatures in the 60s, with rain possible on Sunday and Memorial Day.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.