Forecast: A rainy Thursday

A day after sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s, today likely brings more rain.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicted a 70% of chance of rain today. Rain, and maybe thunderstorms, is possible from the morning through the rest of the day. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are expected, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, the weather service said.
The rain chances dip to 20% in the evening. The high today is 73, with a low of 48 in the evening.
The high Friday is 61, with a low of 46 in the evening. The holiday weekend brings temperatures in the 60s, with rain possible on Sunday and Memorial Day.
Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Sunday night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Memorial Day: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.