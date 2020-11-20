Forecast: A slight chance of rain over the weekend, highs to stay around the 50s

After a fairly dry few weeks, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area could see some rain this weekend.

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will see a cloudy sky and a low in the upper 30s.

Saturday has a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon with a highs in the upper 40s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. North northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30% chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.