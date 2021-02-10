Forecast: A slight increase of temps today

Today will be slightly warmer than others, with a high of 13 expected and partly sunny skies.

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area could see flurries after midnight, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies with a low of 1.

Wind chill values could drop as low as -13 overnight.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 13. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A chance of flurries after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -13. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 7. Northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Thursday night: A chance of flurries after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -8.

Friday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 2.