Forecast: A week full of sunshine expected for the area

It will be a mostly sunny week for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Today will be sunny with a high of 44, with a southeast breeze. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 25.
On Wednesday and Thursday, highs will drop into the 30s.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 43.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 46.
