Forecast: A week full of sunshine expected for the area

It will be a mostly sunny week for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Today will be sunny with a high of 44, with a southeast breeze. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 25.

On Wednesday and Thursday, highs will drop into the 30s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Light and variable wind.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.