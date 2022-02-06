Forecast: A week of temps in the 40s, 50s

It won’t be as warm as Saturday, but expect today to be another pleasant one in the metro area.

The high is around 41, according to the National Weather Service. Expect sunny skies, but also expect another day of wind. Gusts up to 26 mph are possible. Morning temps will be in the 20s, while the evening low is around 20.

The week ahead looks to be dry, with temperatures and 40s and 50s, according to the weather service. The high on Monday is around 50, with a low around 29.

Tuesday brings a high of 55.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the national weather service:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 29. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

