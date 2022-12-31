 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Forecast: Above-normal temperatures ring in the new year

  • 0
123122-cbn-news-weather-p1

The sun sets behind a silhouetted Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Some may resolve to make the most of the above-normal temperatures this weekend, as the year ends with decent weather. Find more weather information on Page 3A.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Some may resolve to make the most of the above-normal temperatures this weekend, as the year ends with decent weather.

Today will be cloudy, then gradually become mostly sunny, with a high near 43. A south wind will gust as high as 21 mph at times, according to the National Weather Serivce.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. The wind is expected to calm.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 44, while rain is likely Monday, mainly after noon. Monday skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

It is expected to get cold again next week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

People are also reading…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday: Rain likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday night: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert