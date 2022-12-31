Forecast: Above-normal temperatures ring in the new year

Some may resolve to make the most of the above-normal temperatures this weekend, as the year ends with decent weather.

Today will be cloudy, then gradually become mostly sunny, with a high near 43. A south wind will gust as high as 21 mph at times, according to the National Weather Serivce.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. The wind is expected to calm.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 44, while rain is likely Monday, mainly after noon. Monday skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

It is expected to get cold again next week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday: Rain likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday night: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: A chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.