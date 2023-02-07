What some would call beautiful weather for early February in southwest Iowa continues from the weekend through the first part of this week.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 48, according to the National Weather Service. A west northwest wind blows, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Above-normal daytime temperatures are expected through much of the upcoming week, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Wednesday’s weather will be similar, with a slight chance of rain and snow possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Temperatures will begin trending cooler into Friday, according to the forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 48. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A 20% chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Thursday night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 7 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.