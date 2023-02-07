What some would call beautiful weather for early February in southwest Iowa continues from the weekend through the first part of this week.
Today will be sunny, with a high near 48, according to the National Weather Service. A west northwest wind blows, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Above-normal daytime temperatures are expected through much of the upcoming week, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.
Wednesday’s weather will be similar, with a slight chance of rain and snow possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Temperatures will begin trending cooler into Friday, according to the forecast discussion.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 48. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A 20% chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy.
Thursday night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 7 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51.